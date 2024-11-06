Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a recent technological advancement that is rapidly revolutionizing and modernizing various tasks and business operations. Companies are increasingly investing and exploring the potential of new technology to enhance their efficiency and productivity.

Against this backdrop, investors could buy fundamentally sound AI-driven ETFs Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO), Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ), and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) for the next tech boom.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of technological upgrades and digitalization, advancing company operations and fueling business processes. The significance of AI is constantly growing, as evidenced by its expanding prevalence in diverse industries like healthcare, finance, consumer goods, telecommunications, online purchasing, and smart home devices.

The worldwide Artificial Intelligence market is expected to hit around $184 billion this year. In global comparison, the United States market is expected to be the largest, with $50.16 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5%, reaching a market volume of $826.70 billion by 2030.

With its capabilities like performing complex tasks, automating tasks, and increasing efficiency and productivity, AI is creating various new opportunities for worldwide industries and is revolutionizing how many tasks are performed. Also, the increasing technological adoption and integration of smart technologies in commercial and domestic applications is accelerating the demand for artificial intelligence.

Given these encouraging trends, let’s look at the fundamentals of the top three Technology Equities ETFs, beginning with number 3.

ETF #3: Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

ROBO is an ETF that invests in global companies that are driving transformative innovations in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (RAAI), including companies creating technology to enable truly intelligent systems.

The fund has assets under management (AUM) of $1.08 billion. ROBO’s top holdings include Symbotic, Inc. Class A with a 2.22% weighting, followed by IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) at 1.99%, and Celestica Inc. (CLS) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) at 1.95% and 1.82%, respectively.

The ETF has a total of 79 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 18.34% of its AUM. ROBO’s expense ratio is 0.95%, higher than the category average of 0.65%.

ROBO has surged marginally over the past six months and 16.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $56.57. It has a beta of 1.25. And the fund’s NAV was $56.54 as of November 5, 2024.

ROBO’s POWR Ratings reflect solid prospects. The fund has an overall rating of A, translating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

ROBO has an A grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. Within the B-rated Technology Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #19 of the 119 ETFs.

To access all ROBO’s POWR Ratings, click here.

ETF #2: Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AIQ)

AIQ is an exchange-traded fund that tracks a market-cap-weighted index and invests in developed market companies involved in the use of artificial intelligence to analyze big data, whether for their own operations or as a service to other companies. It seeks to track the performance of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index.

With $2.24 billion in AUM, AIQ’s top holdings are Alibaba Group Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (BABA) with a 3.71% weighting, ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) at 3.56%, and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) at 3.46% and 3.43%, respectively. The ETF has a total of 85 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 34.02% of its AUM.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.68%, higher than the category average of 0.36%. It has a beta of 1.13. Over the past six months, AIQ had fund inflows of $320.85 million and $1.22 billion over the past year.

AIQ has gained 11.2% over the past six months and 35% over the past year to close the last trading session at $37.42. The fund’s NAV was $37.36 as of November 5, 2024.

AIQ’s sound fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The fund has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

The fund has an A grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. Of the 119 ETFs in the Technology Equities ETFs group, AIQ is ranked #14.

Click here to see all the AIQ ratings.

ETF #1: Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ)

BOTZ is launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC. The fund invests in stocks of companies involved in the development of robotics and artificial intelligence, like industrial robots, automated inventory management, and unmanned vehicles. The ETF tracks the performance of the Indxx Global Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index.

The fund has an AUM of $2.55 billion. Its top holdings include NVDA with a 13.32% weighting, followed by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) at a 10.22% weighting, and ABB Ltd. and Keyence Corporation at 9.36% and 7.40%, respectively. The ETF has a total of 47 holdings, with its top 10 assets comprising 64.38% of its AUM.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.68%, compared to the category average of 0.65%.

BOTZ has gained 4.6% over the past six months and 34.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $32.82. Also, it has a beta of 1.25. The fund has a NAV of $32.66 as of November 5, 2024.

BOTZ’s POWR Ratings reflect its bright prospects. The ETF has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

BOTZ has an A grade for Trade and Buy & Hold. It also has a B grade for Peer. The fund is ranked #13 among the 119 ETFs in the same group.

To access all the POWR Ratings for BOTZ, click here.

BOTZ shares were trading at $33.29 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.47 (+1.43%). Year-to-date, BOTZ has gained 16.97%, versus a 25.61% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Rjkumari Saxena

Rajkumari started her career as a writer but gradually shifted her focus to financial journalism, leveraging her educational background in Commerce. Fascinated by the interplay of business and economic shifts in equities, she aspires to evolve as an analyst. With a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, her mission is to empower investors with insights that lead to profitable decisions. More...

