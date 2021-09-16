The tech industry plunged earlier this year as investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks to quality cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of its Delta variant, and the Fed’s dovish monetary policy stance, have been spurring renewed interest in tech stocks.

Investors’ interest in tech stocks is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 9.8% returns over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5% gains. Furthermore, the ongoing digital transformation and increasing use of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other advanced technologies should keep driving the technology industry’s growth. According to GoRemotely, the tech industry is expected to hit a $5 trillion market value by the end of 2021.

Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, we think it could be wise to bet now on fundamentally strong tech stocks LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL), NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT), AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX), and ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC). These stocks are rated Strong Buy or Buy in our POWR Ratings system. In addition, they possess a solid combination of growth and value attributes.

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL)

Based in Seoul, South Korea, LPL manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology-based display panels internationally. The company’s TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are used primarily in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

On September 7, 2021, LPL unveiled its latest state-of-the-art Transparent OLED technology at the International Motor Show (IAA) 2021. It plans to cooperate with Gauzy to replace windows in various types of transportation vehicles to enable smart and dynamic transparent displays. Hence, LPL’s market dominance is expected to increase significantly.

LPL’s revenues increased 31% year-over-year to KRW6,966 billion ($5.96 billion) for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. The company’s operating profit came in at KRW701 billion ($599.39 million), versus a KRW 517 billion ($442.06 million) operating loss in the prior-year period, while its EBITDA increased 328.6% year-over-year to KRW1,770 billion ($1.51 billion). Also, its net was KRW424 billion ($362.54 million) compared to a KRW 504 billion ($430.94 million) net loss in the year-ago period.

The company’s EPS is expected to be $0.54 for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, representing a 1,250% year-over-year increase. Its revenue is expected to increase 29.9% year-over-year to $26.71 billion in its fiscal year 2021. The stock has gained 25.4% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $8.65.

LPL’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid prospects. The company has an overall B rating, which translates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an A grade for Value, and a B grade for Growth and Stability. To see additional POWR Ratings for LPL (Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality), click here. LPL is ranked #5 of 44 in the B-rated Technology – Electronics industry.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)

NTCT in Westford, Mass., provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions to protect digital business services against disruptions. The company’s offerings include nGeniusONE management software, nGeniusPULSE, nGenius Business Analytics solution, ISNG, and a suite of test access points. It serves enterprise customers across various industries through a direct sales force and indirect reseller and distribution channels.