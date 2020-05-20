MGM – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, May 20, 2020 are MGM, NOV, HFC, ADI, and FLR.

MGM Resorts International Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of MGM Resorts International continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 16.5 US dollars, up 8.84% ($1.34) since the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 51.38% from the previous day (Monday), and up 72.95% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of MGM Resorts International.

Its dividend discount model value score is higher than 22.42% of US dividend stocks.

National Oilwell Varco Inc Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for National Oilwell Varco Inc, which started today off at 13 US dollars, up 7.97% ($0.96) from yesterday. The change in price came along side change in volume that was down 13.42% from previous day, but up 10.79% from the Tuesday of last week. Below is a daily price chart of National Oilwell Varco Inc.

As for NOV’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 11.52% US dividend payers.

HollyFrontier Corp Daily Price Recap

31.75 was the closing price of the day for HollyFrontier Corp, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 7.77% ($2.29) from yesterday. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 33.49% from the previous day (Monday), and up 30.04% from Tuesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of HollyFrontier Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for HFC, its higher than that of 3.29% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Analog Devices Inc Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Analog Devices Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 114.57 US dollars, up 7.75% ($8.24) since the previous day. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 32.33% from the previous day (Monday), and up 231.35% from Tuesday of the week before. Here is a daily price chart of Analog Devices Inc.

As for ADI’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 58.13% US dividend payers.

Fluor Corp Daily Price Recap

10.9 was the closing price of the day for Fluor Corp, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 7.71% ($0.78) from the day prior. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 16.82% from the day before — and down 7.54% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Fluor Corp.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend discount model value score of dividend stocks, and for FLR, its higher than that of 67.38% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

MGM shares . Year-to-date, MGM has declined -50.04%, versus a -7.20% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

