The latest POWR Ratings are in. The POWR Ratings are run daily, pinpointing stocks that are most deserving of an upgrade and those that need to be downgraded.

Though you might not check the POWR Ratings updates every single day, it is in your interest to take a look at them at least a couple of times per week. Checking out the POWR Ratings updates makes it that much easier to keep your finger on the metaphorical pulse of the market.

The latest POWR Ratings reveal Novartis (NVS), Zumiez (ZUMZ), and Lifetime Brands (LCUT) have been upgraded to A grades meaning they are Strong Buys. Let’s take a closer look at each of these stocks.

Novartis (NVS)

NVS has an A grade in the Stability component of the POWR Ratings and B grades in the Quality and Value components. You can find out how NVS fares in the Momentum, Sentiment, and Growth components by clicking here. Of the nearly 240 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceuticals industry, NVS is ranked 7th. If you would like to find more top stocks in this industry, you can do so by clicking here.

NVS had a 2020 price return of 2.08% along with a 2019 price return of 28.03%. NVS has an attractive forward P/E ratio of 13.06. Shareholders also receive a 2.47% dividend.

NVS is different from most other pharma companies. It has inked a five-year agreement with the tech titan Microsoft (MSFT) to use artificial intelligence technology to develop drugs. The company also has a deal with Amazon (AMZN) Web Services to use AI and related products to enhance the supply chain, drug manufacturing abilities, and distribution.

Though the FDA has not approved the company’s $9.7 billion drug to treat cholesterol, it is likely only a matter of time until it receives approval. The company’s application is currently being held up due to impediments to inspecting its overseas drug manufacturing facility, a problem that will likely work itself out within the months ahead. Analysts are bullish on NVS, setting an average price target of $105.79, meaning the stock has the potential of a nearly 20% upside.

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

ZUMZ is one of the top lifestyle retailers on the planet. ZUMZ unique brand provides a litany of apparel products. The pandemic would have spelled serious trouble for ZUMZ had it not pivoted, opting to integrate digital channels, making it that much easier for consumers to make purchases even while stores had limited hours or were closed. Aside from selling apparel, sneakers, and accessories, ZUMZ also sells bindings, skateboards, and snowboards.

ZUMZ has an intriguingly low forward P/E ratio of 13.48. ZUMZ’s fourth-quarter earnings and sales came in much better than expected, with aggregate net sales up nearly 1% on a year over year basis despite the pandemic. The company’s comparable sales were up almost 5% for the quarter. ZUMZ had a 2020 price return of 6.49%. The stock’s 2019 price return was 80.18%.

ZUMZ has an A grade in the Quality component of the POWR Ratings and B grades in the Momentum and Value components. If you are curious about how ZUMZ fares in the Growth, Sentiment, and Stability components of the POWR Ratings, you can find out by clicking here. Of the 67 stocks in the Fashion & Luxury industry, ZUMZ is ranked first. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

LCUT, a consumer product company, has B grades in the Momentum, Value, Growth, and Sentiment components of the POWR Ratings. If you are curious about how the stock fares in the Quality and Stability components, you can find out by clicking here. Of the 63 publicly traded companies in the Home Improvement & Goods industry, LCUT is ranked 5th. You can find other top stocks in this industry by clicking here.

LCUT had a 2020 price return of 123.13%. The company’s three-year price return is 29.23%. LCUT’s forward P/E ratio of 14.21 is quite low. Add in the fact that the company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue exceeded expectations, and investors have even more reason to be bullish about the stock, especially as consumer spending ramps back up with society’s reopening.

NVS shares were trading at $85.93 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $0.64 (+0.75%). Year-to-date, NVS has declined -6.79%, versus a 5.99% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...

