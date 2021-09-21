Digital transformation across almost every industry, together with the wide adoption of hybrid work structures, is driving the tech industry’s growth. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) ETF has gained 36.4% over the past year, outperforming the broader SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 31.3% returns.

Companies are investing heavily in software and analytics solutions to make their operations efficient. Analysts expect the U.S. tech market to expand by 7.4% in 2021 and by a further 6.7% in 2022. In addition, software spending is expected to accelerate significantly—10% in 2021 and just over 11% in 2022.

Given this backdrop, fundamentally sound tech stocks QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), Teradata Corporation (TDC), Box, Inc. (BOX), and Yelp Inc. (YELP), which are currently trading significantly below their 52-week price highs, could soar higher in the near term. These stocks are rated ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

QCOM develops and sells technologies for wireless devices. The San Diego, Calif.-based company holds crucial patent rights for CDMA, LTE, and 5G services. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

In the third fiscal quarter ended June 27, QCOM’s non-GAAP revenue increased 63.5% year-over-year to $8 million while non-GAAP Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) improved 130.5% from the prior-year quarter to $2.55 billion. The company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS rose 124% and 123.3%, respectively, year-over-year to $2.2 billion and $1.92.

A $2.26 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter (ending September 2021) indicates a 55.9% year-over-year increase. Likewise, the $8.86 billion consensus revenue estimate for the current ongoing quarter reflects a 36.3% improvement from the same period last year. Furthermore, QCOM has an impressive earnings surprise history; it has topped consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 19.9% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $132.76. It is currently trading 20.9% below its 52-week high of $167.94.

QCOM’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

QCOM has a Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality grade of B. In the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, it is ranked #12 out of the 97 stocks.

To see additional POWR Ratings for Growth and Stability for QCOM, click here.

