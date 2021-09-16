Medical technology company Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS), which is headquartered in Germantown, Md., designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. SENS’ shares have surged 343.9% in price year-to-date, fueled by the frantic trading of amateur investors based on discussions on the Reddit forum. But the stock has declined 2.8% over the past five days, reflecting investor concerns over its underwhelming second-quarter earnings report.

Closing yesterday’s session at $3.87, the stock is currently trading 30.4% below its 52-week high of $5.56.

Although SENS’ implantable Eversense CGM System to help patients manage their glucose levels holds promise, the application for the device is still under FDA review. So, it could take a while before the diabetes monitoring product starts generating revenues. Furthermore, the heavily shorted stock’s lofty valuation could make investors anxious.

Click here to checkout our Healthcare Sector Report for 2021

Here’s what could influence SENS’ performance in the near term:

Volatility in Meme Stocks

A surge in interest from retail investors glued to social media platforms, including subreddit r/wallstreetbets, has this year driven unpredictable swings in several stocks with little regard for the underlying fundamentals or valuation. While the meme stock craze has fueled wild rallies in stocks that include GameStop Corporation (GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV), and SENS, higher risk and volatility have caused some investors to shun the speculative frenzy. Nearly 22% of SENS’ total floating shares have been sold short. So, once the retail traders cash out, the stock has the potential to suffer a considerable price decline. .

Uncertainty Surrounding Product Launch in the U.S. Market

In June, SENS announced the clinical results of the PROMISE Study that evaluated the accuracy and safety of the 180-days version of its Eversense CGM System. The study’s positive results demonstrate the vital role the implantable CGM device could play in managing glucose levels in patients. While this has been a positive catalyst for the stock so far, SENS is still awaiting FDA approval concerning its application submissions. Until the CGM device maker’s product receives approval from the FDA, its commercialization prospects remain uncertain.

Faltering Financials

SENS’ total revenue was $3.29 million for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, versus $261,000 in the second quarter of 2020. However, its general and administrative expenses stood at $7.53 million for the quarter, up 69.4% year-over-year. Furthermore, the company’s operating loss amounted to $11.7 million, representing a 26.9% increase from the prior-year quarter. SENS reported a $180.31 million net loss versus $7.52 million in the prior-year quarter. Its loss per share stood at $0.42, while its interest expense came in at $4.03 million during this period.

The company’s trailing-12-month ROA and cash from operations are negative 236% and $52.05 million, respectively. Its 40.1% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 27.4% lower than the 55.3% industry average. Also, its 0.1% asset turnover ratio is 78.4% lower than the 0.4% industry average.