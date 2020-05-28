TEF – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, May 28, 2020 are TEF, HP, AEE, DLR, and AEP.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, May 28, 2020 are TEF, HP, AEE, DLR, and AEP. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Telefonica S A (TEF) Daily Price Recap

Telefonica S A is up 5.18% ($0.24) since yesterday, marking the 2nd day in a row an upward move has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 64.57% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 349.11% from Wednesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Telefonica S A.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for TEF, its higher than that of 22.13% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is TEF a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) Daily Price Recap

Helmerich & Payne Inc came into today up 4.99% ($0.98) from the open of the day prior, marking the 3rd day in a row an upward move has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 76% from the day prior, and up 83.97% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the dividend yield of dividend stocks, and for HP, its higher than that of 96.3% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is HP a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Ameren Corp (AEE) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Ameren Corp continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 73.94 US dollars, up 4.86% ($3.43) since the day prior. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 8% from the day before — and down 5.95% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Ameren Corp below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for AEE, its lower than that of 75.55% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Make investment decisions regarding AEE using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Daily Price Recap

Digital Realty Trust Inc came into today up 4.83% ($6.73) from the open of the day prior, marking the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 23.46% from the day before — and down 48.29% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Digital Realty Trust Inc below illustrates.

As for DLR’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 65.57% US dividend payers.

Is DLR a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) Daily Price Recap

American Electric Power Co Inc came into today up 4.49% ($3.66) from the open of the previous day, marking the 4th day in a row it has gone up. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 8.15% from the day before — and down 6.11% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of American Electric Power Co Inc.

Its dividend yield is higher than 63.35% of US dividend stocks.

Make investment decisions regarding AEP using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

Beware 3,000 on S&P?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

TEF shares . Year-to-date, TEF has declined -30.13%, versus a -5.32% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article