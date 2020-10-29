4 Stocks HIKING Dividends to Buy for November       

NYSE: TGT | Target Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

TGT – Investors looking for dividend stocks to secure a steady income amid heightened market volatility should bet on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), The Coca Cola Company (KO), McDonald’s (MCD), and Target (TGT). In addition to sustaining their dividend payments even during the pandemic, these companies have recently increased their dividend payouts based on their cash-flow strength.

By Aaryaman Aashind

Oct 29, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

 

There is widespread uncertainty in the stock market caused by the upcoming presidential election, the second wave of the coronavirus, and the delay in passing a fiscal stimulus package. In such times, it may be better to invest in established companies with a strong dividend record.

While many companies either cut or suspended their dividends because of weak business amid the pandemic, some companies maintained or increased their dividends as their business model helped them thrive. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), which represents the performance of stocks increasing dividends over time, has outperformed the S&P 500 by returning more than 50% since the market crash in mid-March.  

In addition to helping survive the market uncertainties, investing in stocks that can maintain or increase their dividends could ensure better returns than fixed-income investments in the current near-zero interest rate environment.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (JNJ), The Coca Cola Company (KO), McDonald’s Corporation (MCD), and Target Corporation (TGT) have not only been paying out steady dividends but have also increased their dividend payouts during the pandemic. This signals strength in their business model and the ability to generate steady cash flow.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (JNJ)

JNJ develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products. The company has operations in the pharmaceutical, consumer, and healthcare devices segments. JNJ has gained 24.5% since hitting its year-to-date low in mid-March. The company has announced a $1.01 dividend per share for the fourth quarter, which is an increase of 6.3% from the earlier dividend amount.

The company’s dividend payout has a five-year CAGR of 6.3%. The current dividend yield is 2.92% while the four-year average dividend yield is 2.66% 

The company has been developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has entered Phase-3 trials. The company’s Ebola vaccine has recently received approval for marketing from the European Commission.

During the third quarter, the company’s worldwide sales improved by 1.7%. JNJ’s earnings per share also saw an increase of 101.5%.

JNJ is expected to witness revenue growth of 4.7% for the quarter ending December 2020, and 8.6% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 12.4% in 2021 and at a rate of 4.3% per annum over the next five years.

How does JNJ stack up for the POWR Ratings?

A for Peer Grade

B for Buy & Hold Grade

B for Overall POWR Rating

The stock is also ranked #11 out of 240 stocks in the Medical – Pharmaceutical industry.

The Coca Cola Company (KO)

KO is the world’s largest beverage company having more than 500 brands. The company has operations in more than 200 countries and owns brands including Coca-Cola, Zico coconut water, and Costa coffee. KO’s stock has gained 25.2% since its mid-March low. For the fourth quarter, the company has declared a dividend of $0.41 per share, which is an increase of 2.5%.

The company’s dividend payout has a five-year CAGR of 5.6%. The current dividend yield of the company is 3.42% while the four-year average dividend yield is 3.35%   

The company is working on leveraging e-commerce to boost sales, by adopting strategies such as increasing in-app visibility, investing in digital imagery, using digitally enabled fulfillment models. The company is also moving toward discontinuing around 200 brands to streamline its operations.

During the third quarter ended September, the company’s operating margin was 26.6% compared to 26.3% during the same period last year. The company’s operating income in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa grew 2% year-over-year.

KO is expected to witness revenue growth of 1% for the quarter ended March 2021, and 10.2% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 11.6% in 2021 and at a rate of 3.3% per annum over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that KO is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system, with a grade of “B” in Trade Grade and Peer Grade. In the 29-stock Beverages industry, it is ranked #3.

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

MCD operates and franchises fast-food joints across the world. It is the world’s largest restaurant chain in terms of revenues. MCD’s stock has gained 44.6% since its mid-March low. For the fourth quarter, the company has declared a dividend of $1.29 per share, which is an increase of 2.5% from the third quarter dividend per share.

The company’s dividend payout has a five-year CAGR of 7.6%. The current yield is 2.4% while the four-year average dividend yield is 2.49%

The company is working on improving its offerings at its restaurants. The company has recently released a new breakfast McCafe bakery lineup. MCD has also collaborated with J Balvin to release a limited-edition merchandise collection.

During the third quarter ended September 2020, the company’s US QTD comparative sales rose 4.6%. MCD is expected to witness revenue growth of 2% for the fiscal quarter ending December 2020, and 13.8% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 39.4% in 2021 and at a rate of 4.9% per annum over the next five years.

It’s no surprise that MCD is rated a “Buy” in our POWR Ratings system, with a grade of “A” in Trade Grade, Peer Grade, and Industry Rank. In the 49-stock Restaurants industry, it is ranked #3.

Target Corporation (TGT)

TGT operates a chain of general merchandise stores across the United States and Canada. The company’s selection of products includes clothing, consumables, home products, and seasonal merchandise. TGT’s stock has gained 53.5% since hitting mid-March lows.

For the fourth quarter, the company has declared a dividend of $0.68 per share, which is an increase of 3%. The company’s dividend payout has a five-year CAGR of 6.5%. The current dividend yield of the company is 1.75% while the four-year average dividend yield is 3.28%.

The company has recently entered into a partnership with Shipt to provide same-day deliveries to customers. TGT has announced a cash tender offer which would help it raise money for the purchase of debt securities.

During the second quarter, the company’s comparable sales grew 24.3%, as compared to the same period last year. The company also gained approximately $5 billion in market share in the first half of the year.

TGT is expected to witness revenue growth of 10.8% for the fiscal quarter ending October 2020, and 13% in 2021. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 12.8% in 2021 and at a rate of 7.5% per annum over the next five years. 

TGT’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. It has a “Buy” rating with an “A” in Trade Grade and Industry Rank. In the 18-stock Grocery/Big Box Retailers industry, it is ranked #6. 

[Note that TGT is one of 5 stocks in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio.] Learn more here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Why is the Stock Market Tanking Now?

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

TGT shares were trading at $155.81 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $0.60 (+0.39%). Year-to-date, TGT has gained 23.47%, versus a 4.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aaryaman Aashind


Aaryaman is an accomplished journalist that’s passionate about providing in-depth insights about investing and personal finance. Recently he has been focused on the stock market and he specializes in evaluating high-growth stocks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TGTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JNJGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MCDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is the Stock Market Tanking Now?

Stocks (SPY) are tumbling lower the past week. Some point to the spike in the Coronavirus as the main cause. Others talk about the lack of a stimulus deal behind this move. But perhaps it is something else entirely. Get the full story here…
Oct 28, 2020 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 iPhone 12 Stocks That Could Jump with Apple's Earnings Report

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Broadcom (AVGO), Qualcomm (QCOM), and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) are the four companies poised to benefit from the iPhone upgrade cycle. With all eyes on Apple’s (AAPL) fourth quarter results, these four chip stocks could see a sharp uptick in prices.
Oct 28, 2020 | 11:48am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Stocks to Profit from the Electric Vehicle Revolution

As Tesla (TSLA), and now NIO (NIO), get all the headlines in the EV industry, they may not be the best stocks to buy right now due to sky high valuations. Another way to profit from this red hot industry is through stocks of companies that make parts used in the manufacturing of EVs. Here are three great stocks that should see strong growth as the industry grows: Aptiv PLC (APTV), Cree, Inc (CREE), and Analog Devices (ADI).
Oct 28, 2020 | 5:09pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That Could Make New Highs in November

The market is poised to be highly volatile in the coming weeks due to rising COVID-19 infections as we near the presidential election. So it might be a good idea to consider stocks based on strong financials and recent analyst upgrades. Workday, Inc. (WDAY), Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), and PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) are three such stocks that could hit new highs in the near future.
Oct 28, 2020 | 1:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Forget Tesla, Buy These 3 Stocks to Profit from the Electric Vehicle Revolution

As Tesla (TSLA), and now NIO (NIO), get all the headlines in the EV industry, they may not be the best stocks to buy right now due to sky high valuations. Another way to profit from this red hot industry is through stocks of companies that make parts used in the manufacturing of EVs. Here are three great stocks that should see strong growth as the industry grows: Aptiv PLC (APTV), Cree, Inc (CREE), and Analog Devices (ADI).
Oct 28, 2020 | 5:09pm

Read More Stories

More Target Corporation (TGT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TGT News