The 5 Largest Investments in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

NASDAQ: AAPL | Apple Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

AAPL – Warren Buffet is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. That’s why people pay record amounts of money to have lunch with him and sit on every word he says. In addition to investing in Berkshire Hathway (BRK.B), another way to benefit from his investing strategies is to invest in BRK.B’s top holdings, which currently include Apple (AAPL), Bank of American Corporation (BAC), Coca-Cola Company (KO), American Express Company (AXP), and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

By Patrick Ryan

Nov 27, 2020


Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is comprised of dozens of stocks totaling hundreds of billions of dollars. The investment guru has appeared at Berkshire’s annual meetings since 1994.

Check out Buffett’s top holdings for yourself, and you will find his favorites greatly outweigh his other holdings. BRK.B has a healthy mix of tech stocks, value stocks, and others, yet most of them are lumped into a handful of top stocks.

Let’s take a quick look at Buffet’s five largest investments: Apple (AAPL), Bank of American Corporation (BAC), Coca-Cola Company (KO), American Express Company (AXP), and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

Apple (AAPL)

You can’t fault Buffett for favoring this tech stock. AAPL’s products keep on getting better every single year. Though AAPL computers and other tech gadgets have high price tags, they hold firm, prove functional and instill loyalty amongst its customer base.

AAPL has an “A” grade in the Trade Grade POWR Ratings component and a “B” Industry Rank. The stock is ranked 4th out of 30 in the Technology – Hardware industry. Of the 32 analysts who cover AAPL, 24 rate it as a “Buy,” eight have it as a “Hold,” and only one rates it a “Sell.” The average analyst price target is $125.94, which indicates a potential 10% upside. 

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

BAC is one of the nation’s largest banks when measured by branches and aggregate assets. The company also makes money from asset management and credit cards. The POWR Ratings show BAC has a “B” grade in the Trade Grade component. 

Analysts have set a price target of $30.90, indicating a potential upside of 8%. BAC is particularly attractive at its current price of $27.93, as its forward P/E ratio is a mere 15.45. 

Coca-Cola Company (KO)

The soft drink company sells popular beverages ranging from Coke to Dasani water and Powerade sports drink. The POWR Ratings show KO has an “A” grade in the Industry Rank and Trade Grade components. KO is ranked 8th out of 29 stocks in the Beverages industry.

When given to the population, the vaccine should help KO as more people will venture out to fast food chains and restaurants where KO products are sold. Add in the fact that KO is restructuring management, and investors have even more reason to be bullish.

American Express Company (AXP)

AXP processes payments across the globe. Furthermore, AXP is also a travel and network company that sells services and products. The POWR Ratings show AXP has an “A” Trade Grade and “B” grades in the Buy & Hold Grade and Industry Rank components. AXP is ranked in the top 20 out of nearly 50 publicly traded companies in the Consumer Financial Services industry.

Buffett has held AXP for nearly 30 years, and there are no indications he is going to jump ship. The bottom line is AXP is greatly benefitting from the transition to cashless payments. Add in the fact that AXP will benefit from the boost in travel spending following the pandemic’s end, and investors have all the more reason to consider the stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

This consumer-packaged food and drink-maker creates and sells everything from snacks to condiments, cheese, and sauce. The POWR Ratings show KHC has an “A” Trade Grade and a grade of “B” for Industry Rank, Peer Grade, and Buy & Hold Grade. KHC is ranked 10th out of 58 stocks in the Food Makers industry.

Analysts have set a price target of $35.55, which could indicate a potential 7% upside. Furthermore, KHC has a forward P/E ratio of 11.59, meaning the stock is undervalued at its current trading price. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

Investors: We Have Much to Be Thankful For! (Market outlook and trading strategy from Steve Reitmeister)

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

AAPL shares rose $0.10 (+0.09%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, AAPL has gained 59.20%, versus a 14.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AAPLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
BACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AXPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
KHCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: We Have Much to Be Thankful For!

The stock market (SPY) continues to press higher even in the midst of a national escalation in Covid-19 cases. That is because the market is a forward looking mechanism that puts more weight into the benefit of upcoming vaccines instead of the 2nd wave taking place now. On top of that Steve Reitmeister will spell out his strategy to outperform in the weeks and months ahead. Read on for the full story...
Nov 25, 2020 | 1:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy for December

We have one month left in this historic year. For many people, December means cold weather, holidays, and eating. The following three stocks should see potential gains next month based on those three December trends: Walmart (WMT), The Hershey Company (HSY), and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS).
Nov 25, 2020 | 7:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Travel Stocks to BUY in December, 2 to AVOID

The travel industry has been the worst hit due to the pandemic, and investors need to be very careful before picking travel stocks. While Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) have a promising outlook, Carnival Corporation (CCL) and American Airlines (AAL) might take significant time to recover.
Nov 27, 2020 | 1:36pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Alibaba vs. Baidu: Which Chinese Stock is a Better Buy?

Chinese stocks such as Alibaba Holdings (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) have more growth potential compared to their US-based peers. Will the world’s second-largest e-commerce platform BABA outperform China’s leading search and streaming engine BIDU? Read more to find out.
Nov 27, 2020 | 12:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Travel Stocks to BUY in December, 2 to AVOID

The travel industry has been the worst hit due to the pandemic, and investors need to be very careful before picking travel stocks. While Booking (BKNG) and Expedia (EXPE) have a promising outlook, Carnival Corporation (CCL) and American Airlines (AAL) might take significant time to recover.
Nov 27, 2020 | 1:36pm

Read More Stories

More Apple Inc. (AAPL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AAPL News