Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) focused investing has increased exponentially due to growing climate change concerns and the rising demand for socially responsible business activity. According to a Morningstar report, sustainable funds’ total assets rose 19% to nearly $2 trillion in the first quarter, marking a record high for the fourth quarter in a row. Investor’s interest in sustainability-focused investing is evidenced by the Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF’s (ESGV) 5.5% gains over the past three months.

Last month, S&P Dow Jones CEO Dan Drape asserted that ESG-based investing is one of their biggest growth opportunities. Furthermore, according to BlackRock, Inc.’s (BLK) head of iShares Americas, Armando Senra, ESG investments could become a $1 trillion category by 2030.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to bet on shares of established companies Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Visa Inc. (V), and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH). These four companies have significant market dominance and are among ESGV’s top holdings.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

One of the most popular tech companies, AAPL is known for its innovative products, which include the iPhone. In addition, the company offers various services, such as Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple TV+. Also, it is ESGV’s top holding, with a 6.07% weighting.

AAPL introduced the much-awaited iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max this month. The latest iPhones have a much-advanced camera system and impressive battery life. They are expected to be available from September 24 and are likely to drive up its sales.

AAPL’s net sales increased 36.4% year-over-year to $81.43 billion for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 26, 2021. The company’s operating income grew 84.3% year-over-year to $24.13 billion, while its net income increased 93.2% year-over-year to $21.74 billion. Also, its EPS came in at $1.30, up 100% year-over-year.

For its fiscal year 2021, analysts expect AAPL’s EPS and revenue to increase 70.4% and 33.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $5.59 and $366.39 billion. In addition, it surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has gained 32.4% in price over the past year to close Friday’s trading session at $146.06.

AAPL’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

Also, AAPL has an A grade for Sentiment, and a B grade for Quality. We have also graded AAPL for Momentum, Growth, Value, and Stability. Click here to access all AAPL’s ratings. AAPL is ranked #21 of 46 stocks in the B-rated Technology – Hardware industry.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Tech giant MSFT develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its offerings range from Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security, and Compliance, to Xbox hardware and Xbox content and services in the gaming segment. It has a 5.98% weighting in ESGV.