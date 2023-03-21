2 ETFs to Help Hedge Against a Potential Recession

NYSE: IJH | iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

IJH – The financial system collapse has raised the probability of a recession in the upcoming months. Amid such a volatile backdrop, quality ETFs iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) might be wise portfolio additions that could help hedge against market downturns. Read on….

Sristi Suman JayaswalBy Sristi Suman Jayaswal

Mar 21, 2023


Aggravated by the recent banking failures and associated recessionary risks, market volatility is anticipated to remain anchored for quite some time. Therefore, investors might delve into some quality ETFs iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) for 2023 to diversify their portfolio.

Macroeconomic headwinds and the recent regional banking collapses have weighed heavily on investor sentiments. The current economic scenario has raised fears of an impending recession.

The chief economist at Wells Fargo, Jay Bryson, discussing the banking sector chaos, commented, “There will be real and lasting economic repercussions from this, even if all the dust settles well.” He added, “I would raise the probability of a recession given what’s happened in the last week.”

Also, Goldman Sachs (GS) slashed the 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast by 0.3 percentage points to 1.2% and raised its recession probability from 25% to 35%. Furthermore, the chief economist of Apollo Global Management, Torsten Slok, said he is bracing for a hard landing given the present crisis.

As market volatilities and recessionary fears are not likely to ease anytime soon, it might be wise to diversify one’s portfolio through quality ETFs. Hence, fundamentally strong ETFs IJH and VYM could be ideal investments that might help investors to hedge against a potential market downturn.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

IJH seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-capitalization U.S. equities and offers a balanced portfolio of stocks, including close to 400 individual names and spreading exposure relatively evenly.

As of March 20, IJH has $64.82 billion AUM and a NAV of $241.20. Its expense ratio of 0.05% compares to the category average of 0.31%.

IJH’s top holdings include Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) with a 0.71% weight, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) with a 0.69% weight, Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) with a 0.62% weight, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) with a weight of 0.60%. The fund has a total of 412 holdings, with the top 10 assets comprising 5.97% of AUM.

IJH’s annual dividend of $4.07 yields 1.69% on prevailing prices. Its dividend payouts have increased at a 6.8% CAGR over the past three years and a 12.5% CAGR over the past five years. The fund has a four-year average yield of 1.48%.

Over the past six and three months, the fund’s net inflow came in at $3.38 billion and $1.40 billion, respectively.

IJH has gained 1.7% over the past six months and intraday to close its last trading session at $241.34. It has a five-year beta of 1.10.

IJH’s POWR Ratings are consistent with its promising outlook. The ETF has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a B grade for Buy & Hold and Peer. In the 48-fund Mid Cap Blend ETFs group, it is ranked first.

To see all POWR Ratings for IJH, click here.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

VYM is an exchange-traded fund managed by The Vanguard Group, Inc. The ETF offers exposure to dividend-paying large-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics within the U.S. equity market.

As of March 20, VYM has a $50.28 billion AUM and a NAV of $102.23. Its expense ratio of 0.06% compares to the category average of 0.47%.

VYM’s top holdings include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) with a 3.25% weight, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) with a 3% weight, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with a 2.90% weight, and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) with a 2.33% weight. The fund has a total of 440 holdings, with the top 10 assets comprising 23.4% of AUM.

VYM pays $3.24 annually as dividends, which translates to a yield of 3.31% at the current price. Its dividend payout has grown 6.6% CAGR over the past five years. The fund has a four-year average yield of 3.11%.

VYM’s fund flows came in at $2.78 billion over the past month and $4.09 billion over the past six months.

VYM has gained marginally over the past six months to close the last trading session at $102.20. The fund has a beta of 0.82.

It’s no surprise that VYM has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. 

VYM has a B grade for Buy & Hold and Peer. It is ranked first among 86 funds in the Large Cap Value ETFs group.

Beyond what we have discussed above, additional ratings for VYM can be found here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

The best part of the recent bear market is that there are thriving companies trading at tremendous discounts to fair value.

This combination of stellar earnings growth and low price provides a great catalyst for investor success.

And this report focuses on the 7 best of these stocks primed to soar in the weeks ahead. Click below to claim your copy now.

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Create a portfolio that fits YOUR goals. Try Magnifi Personal, free for 90 days.

IJH shares were trading at $246.25 per share on Tuesday morning, up $4.91 (+2.03%). Year-to-date, IJH has gained 1.80%, versus a 3.91% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Sristi Suman Jayaswal


The stock market dynamics sparked Sristi's interest during her school days, which led her to become a financial journalist. Investing in undervalued stocks with solid long-term growth prospects is her preferred strategy. Having earned a master's degree in Accounting and Finance, Sristi hopes to deepen her investment research experience and better guide investors. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
IJHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VYMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead for investors the rest of 2023. First a return of the nasty bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 7 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below....
Mar 18, 2023 | 6:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

Despite the recent plunge in oil prices, the reopening of the Chinese economy and tight supplies appear beneficial for the energy market. Given this backdrop, fundamentally strong energy stocks Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Valero Energy (VLO), PBF Energy (PBF), Unit Corp. (UNTC), and Epsilon Energy (EPSN) might be ideal buy-and-watch picks for your portfolio this year. Read on...
Mar 17, 2023 | 2:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

The Fed will likely go ahead with a smaller rate hike next week due to the bank insolvencies. However, the market is expected to remain under pressure as recession possibilities rise. In this scenario, it could be wise for investors to buy Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Centene (CNC), and Boyd Gaming (BYD), given their strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects. Keep reading...
Mar 17, 2023 | 10:54am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The No.1 Tech Stock to Buy in 2023

Leading digital communications technology company Cisco’s (CSCO) shares have been gaining in price despite the lingering macroeconomic issues. The stock should sustain its momentum supported by its solid fundamentals. Moreover, the company pays reliable dividends. So, CSCO could be the ideal stock to own in 2023. Read on…
Mar 16, 2023 | 11:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

The Fed will likely go ahead with a smaller rate hike next week due to the bank insolvencies. However, the market is expected to remain under pressure as recession possibilities rise. In this scenario, it could be wise for investors to buy Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Centene (CNC), and Boyd Gaming (BYD), given their strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects. Keep reading...
Mar 17, 2023 | 10:54am

Read More Stories

More iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All IJH News