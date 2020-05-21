Top 5 Large Cap Dividend Stocks for May 21, 2020

LB – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, May 21, 2020 are LB, BBBY, CB, KSS, and CIG.

By StockNews Staff
May 21, 2020

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Thursday, May 21, 2020 are LBBBBYCBKSS, and CIG. Below is a recap of how they fared.

L Brands Inc (LB) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for L Brands Inc, which started today off at 14.45 US dollars, up 18.25% ($2.23) from the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 104.55% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 401.06% from Wednesday of the week before. Below is a daily price chart of L Brands Inc.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for LB, its lower than that of 14.89% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 6.8 US dollars, up 14.29% ($0.85) since the day prior. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 134.52% from the day prior, and up 229.59% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc below illustrates.

As for BBBY’s equity discount rate, it is currently lower than that of approximately 31.05% US dividend payers.

Chubb Ltd (CB) Daily Price Recap

Chubb Ltd is up 8.1% ($8.47) since the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 119.15% from the previous day (Tuesday), and up 53.46% from Wednesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Chubb Ltd below illustrates.

As for CB’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 42.53% US dividend payers.

KOHLS Corp (KSS) Daily Price Recap

18.01 was the closing price of the day for KOHLS Corp, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 7.84% ($1.31) from the previous day. The price move occurred on volume that was down 1.45% from the day prior, but up 169.01% from the same day the week before. Here is a daily price chart of KOHLS Corp.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 20.35% of US dividend stocks.

Energy Co Of Minas Gerais (CIG) Daily Price Recap

Energy Co Of Minas Gerais came into today up 7.59% ($0.12) from the open of the previous day, marking the 2nd day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on volume that was up 48.22% from the day prior, but down 19.26% from the same day the week before. Below is a daily price chart of Energy Co Of Minas Gerais.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for CIG, its lower than that of 16.93% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

LB shares . Year-to-date, LB has declined -19.27%, versus a -7.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: StockNews Staff


The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...


