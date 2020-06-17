ATVI – The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 17, 2020 are YUMC, AAP, UGP, CQP, and ATVI.

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

The top winners in the large cap US dividend space for Wednesday, June 17, 2020 are YUMC, AAP, UGP, CQP, and ATVI. Below is a recap of how they fared.

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Daily Price Recap

The choppiness in the recent daily price action of Yum China Holdings Inc continues; to start today, it came in at a price of 50.68 US dollars, up 7.21% ($3.41) since the day prior. As for how volume fared, yesterday’s volume was up 58.78% from the previous day (Monday), and up 152.28% from Tuesday of the week before. The daily price chart of Yum China Holdings Inc below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the equity discount rate of dividend stocks, and for YUMC, its lower than that of 96.76% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is YUMC a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Daily Price Recap

Advance Auto Parts Inc came into today up 4.19% ($5.98) from the open of the previous day, marking the 4th day in a row an increase has occurred. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 35.01% from the day prior, and up 49.47% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Advance Auto Parts Inc.

As for AAP’s dividend yield, it is currently higher than that of approximately 6.84% US dividend payers.

What is the outlook for AAP? Use POWR Ratings for clearer insight into price direction.

Ultrapar Holdings Inc (UGP) Daily Price Recap

The back and forth price flow continues for Ultrapar Holdings Inc, which started today off at 3.46 US dollars, up 3.9% ($0.13) from the day prior. The price move occurred on volume that was up 7.88% from the day prior, but down 21.44% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Ultrapar Holdings Inc.

As for UGP’s annual compound dividend growth rate, it is currently higher than that of approximately 8.66% US dividend payers.

Make investment decisions regarding UGP using the data that counts. Learn more about POWR Ratings.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Daily Price Recap

Cheniere Energy Partners LP entered today at $40.08, up 3.75% ($1.45) from the previous day. This move happened on lower volume, as yesterday’s volume was down 70.29% from the day before — and down 34.86% from the same day the week before. The daily price chart of Cheniere Energy Partners LP below illustrates.

Dividend investors may wish to pay attention to the annual compound dividend growth rate of dividend stocks, and for CQP, its higher than that of 85.42% of US dividend-issuing stocks.

Is CQP a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) Daily Price Recap

75.53 was the closing price of the day for Activision Blizzard Inc, resulting in today being one in which price moved up 3.47% ($2.53) from the previous day. The price move occurred on stronger volume; specifically, yesterday’s volume was up 100.75% from the day prior, and up 84.17% from the same day the week before. Let’s take a look at the daily price chart of Activision Blizzard Inc.

Its equity discount rate is lower than 95.8% of US dividend stocks.

Is ATVI a Buy, Hold or Sell? See the POWR Ratings now!

To further your research on dividend stocks, check out our list of dividend stocks sorted by yield.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Do NOT Buy This Dip! Are you prepared for the bear market’s return?

7 “Safe-Haven” Dividend Stocks for Turbulent Times

9 “BUY THE DIP” Growth Stocks for 2020

ATVI shares . Year-to-date, ATVI has gained 27.95%, versus a -2.60% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: StockNews Staff

The StockNews Staff is led by a team of investment experts including CEO, Steve Reitmeister and trading legend Adam Mesh. The goal of our commentary is to provide you with valuable insights to make more successful investment decisions. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article