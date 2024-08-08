3 Artificial Intelligence ETFs to Buy for Future Growth

: AIEQ | AI Powered Equity ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

AIEQ – Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms industries by automating processes, improving efficiency, and driving innovation. Hence, top-performing AI ETFs Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO), and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) could be ideal buys to capitalize on the expanding AI landscape. Read more…

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Aug 8, 2024


As the world continues to embrace digital transformation, AI is at the forefront of technological advancement, driving innovation across various industries. For investors looking to capitalize on this burgeoning field, AI ETFs offer a compelling opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of AI-related companies.

Amid this backdrop, it could be ideal to buy AI-focused ETFs Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ), ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO), and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) for substantial growth.

Artificial intelligence is not merely a buzzword but a transformative force reshaping industries and driving significant technological breakthroughs. From healthcare and finance to manufacturing and transportation, AI revolutionizes processes, enhances efficiencies, and advances progress across various sectors.

According to a report by Bloomberg Intelligence, the generative AI market is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032 as it drives sales for the tech industry’s hardware, software, services, ads, and gaming segments at a CAGR of a staggering 43%.

Moreover, in the recent McKinsey Global Survey on AI, 65% of respondents indicate that their organizations regularly utilize generative AI, about double the rate reported in its previous survey just ten months ago. Companies are experiencing material benefits from gen AI use, reporting cost reduction, and revenue surge in the business units that have adopted the technology.

Thus, investors could consider buying top-performing AI ETFs like AIEQ, ROBO, and IRBO to capitalize on the ongoing AI boom.

Let’s discuss the fundamentals of these ETFs in detail:

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)

AIEQ tracks an index that holds the U.S. companies of any market cap selected using a proprietary, quantitative model based on artificial intelligence. Leveraging the power of AI, it analyzes more than 1 million data points daily, across news, social media, industry and analyst reports, financial statements on nearly 6,000 U.S. companies, technical, macro, and market data.

AIEQ tracks the performance of the Powered Equity Index. The ETF has assets under management (AUM) of $96.60 million. The fund has a total of 118 holdings. Its top holdings include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) with a 6.16% weighting, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) at 4.48%, followed by Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) with a 4.39% weighting.

The fund has an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the category average of 0.48%. Over the past three months, AIEQ fund outflows came in at $3.56 million, and $8.90 million over the past six months. Also, the ETF has a beta of 1.18.

AIEQ has gained 3.3% over the past six months and 4.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $33.35. It has a NAV of $33.35 as of August 7, 2024.

AIEQ’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

AIEQ has a B grade for Buy & Hold. Of the 169 ETFs in the All Cap Equities ETFs group, it is ranked #97.

To access AIEQ’s POWR Ratings for Peer and Trade, click here.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

ROBO invests in global companies that are driving transformative innovations in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (RAAI), including those that create technology to enable intelligent systems that can sense, process, and act and companies that apply those technologies to deliver RAAI-enabled products like robots to consumers and businesses.

ROBO tracks the performance of the ROBO Global Robotics and Automation TR Index. With $1.06 billion in AUM, the fund’s top holdings include Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) with a 2.08% weighting, followed by ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) at 2.02%, and Zebra Technologies Corporation Class A (ZBRA) and Kardex Holding AG (KARN) at 1.97% and 1.93%, respectively.

The ETF currently has 79 holdings in total. Over the past three months, ROBO’s fund outflows were $33.49 million. In addition, its expense ratio of 0.95% compares to the 0.64% category average. The ETF’s NAV was $51.78 as of August 6, 2024.

The fund has gained 4.8% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $50.92. It has a beta of 1.25.

ROBO’s fundamental strength is reflected in its POWR Ratings. The ETF has a grade B for Buy & Hold. The fund is ranked #51 out of 119 ETFs in the Technology Equities ETFs group.

Click here to access ROBO ratings (Peer and Trade).

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO)

IRBO provides exposure to an equal-weighted index composed of companies in developed or emerging market countries that stand to benefit from the long-term growth and innovation in robotics technologies and artificial intelligence.

The ETF tracks the performance of the NYSE FactSet Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index. IRBO has an AUM of $559.90 million. The fund has a total of 103 holdings. Its top holdings include Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) with a 2.23% weighting, Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) at 1.30%, and Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (SIRI) and JOYY, Inc. (YY) at 1.28% and 1.24%, respectively.

IRBO has an expense ratio of 0.47%, lower than the category average of 0.64%. Over the past six months, its fund outflows were $8.92 million, and $119.97 million over the past year. Also, it has a beta of 1.13.

IRBO has gained 1.7% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $31.02. The fund has a NAV of $31.09 as of August 7, 2024.

IRBO’s POWR Ratings reflect this strong outlook. The ETF has a grade of B for Buy & Hold. Of the 119 ETFs in the Technology Equities ETFs group, IRBO is ranked #55.

To access all the POWR Ratings for IRBO, click here.

What To Do Next?

43 year investment veteran, Steve Reitmeister, has just released his 2024 market outlook along with trading plan and top 11 picks for the year ahead.

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Updated: 2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

AIEQ shares were unchanged in premarket trading Thursday. Year-to-date, AIEQ has declined -5.91%, versus a 9.81% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
AIEQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ROBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IRBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Can Stocks Go?

Volatility is the name of the game right now. And that typically points to more downside in the short run. That begs the question, how low can the S&P 500 (SPY) go? 44 year investment pro Steve Reitmeister sets out to answer that question, along with sharing his top picks in this new commentary below...
Aug 3, 2024 | 6:14am
: VRTX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Biotech Stocks With Revolutionary Pipelines to Buy Today

The biotech industry is experiencing rapid growth owing to new drug innovations and advancements in healthcare. To capitalize on the industry's expansion, it could be wise to invest in solid biotech stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which have revolutionary pipelines. Read on…
Jul 29, 2024 | 7:45am
: MCD | News, Ratings, and Charts

McDonald's (MCD) vs. Domino's Pizza (DPUKY): Which Fast-Food Stock Is Tastier for Investors?

The restaurant industry is evolving rapidly due to fast food gaining popularity among younger individuals. So, let’s analyze McDonald's (MCD) and Domino's Pizza Group (DPUKY) to determine which fast-food stock is tastier for investors. Read more...
Jul 26, 2024 | 3:27pm
: AAPL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Consumer Tech Stocks for the Gadget Enthusiast

The consumer tech industry is experiencing strong demand driven by recovering economies, growing adoption of smart devices, other technological advancements, and rapid digitalization worldwide. Thus, fundamentally sound consumer tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Sonos (SONO), and GoPro (GPRO) could be ideal additions for gadget enthusiast. Read on...
Jul 26, 2024 | 2:54pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks So Unsettled?

Volatility is on the rise as the S&P 500 (SPY) falls from recent heights. But small caps seems to be charging ahead. This leads to a lot of questions. Gladly Steve Reitmeister has a lot of answers. Read on below for his latest market outlook, trading plan and top 13 picks. Read on for more...
Jul 30, 2024 | 6:23am

Read More Stories

More AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All AIEQ News