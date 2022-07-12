With the first-quarter GDP growth being revised lower to 1.6% and the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) expected to hit a new 40-year high, analysts and economists are cutting their GDP forecasts for the second quarter and believe the nation has officially entered a recession. Therefore, the stock market is expected to remain under significant pressure in the near term.

However, resilient consumer spending and a steady unemployment rate have kept investors’ hopes alive. Amid the uncertainties, one could keep track of stocks trading at high volumes.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Roblox Corporation (RBLX), Ford Motor Company (F), and Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) have been some of the most active stocks on Wall Street lately. High-volume trading of these stocks makes them good candidates to add to your watchlist.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

CLVS is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents internationally. It has license agreements with Pfizer Inc. (PFE), AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and 3B Pharmaceuticals GmbH, a clinical collaboration with The Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY), and a partnership with Foundation Medicine, Inc.

On March 16, 2022, CLVS and Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc., a leading radiopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), initiated a development, manufacturing, and services agreement to develop 225Ac-FAP-2286 and radiolabel chemistry and analytical methods for use in potential future pre-clinical and clinical studies.

Besides this, developing 225Ac-FAP-2286 at Evergreen’s facility in Springfield will help CLVS progress in its targeted radionuclide therapy (TRT) development program.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had $122.24 million in cash and cash equivalents. The consensus revenue estimate of $154.81 million for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, indicates a 4.1% year-over-year improvement. CLVS’ EPS is expected to grow at 79.1% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has gained 22.9% over the past week to close the last trading session at $2.68. It has traded at an average volume of 13,827,545 shares over the past three months.

CLVS’ POWR Ratings reflect its solid growth prospects. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

It has a B grade for Growth. Click here to see the additional ratings for CLVS’ Value, Quality, Momentum, Sentiment, and Stability.

CLVS is ranked #97 of 402 stocks in the Biotech industry.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

AMD manufactures microprocessors, chipsets, GPUs, server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, and technology for game consoles and offers assembly, testing, and packaging services.

It serves OEMs, ODMs, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives.

On June 21, 2022, AMD announced the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series, second-generation mid-range SoC processors optimized for various industrial and robotics systems, machine vision, IoT, and thin-client equipment.

This new series is expected to witness high demand in the coming months, delivering significant performance uplift, optimized power, and better graphics than the prior generation.

AMD’s revenue for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 26, 2022, increased 70.9% year-over-year to $5.89 billion. The company’s non-GAAP gross profit came in at $3.10 billion, up 95.2% from the year-ago period. Its non-GAAP operating income came in at $1.84 billion for the quarter, indicating a 141.1% rise from the prior-year period.

While its non-GAAP net income increased 147.5% year-over-year to $1.59 billion, its non-GAAP EPS grew 117.3% to $1.13. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.74 billion as of March 26, 2022.

The consensus EPS estimate of $4.40 for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, shows a 57.7% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. Analysts expect AMD’s revenue to be $26.31 billion for the same fiscal year, indicating a 60.1% year-over-year improvement. Its EPS is expected to grow at a 28.1% rate per annum over the next five years.

The stock has declined 0.3% over the past week to close the last trading session at $76.95. It has traded at an average volume of 106,732,931 over the past three months.

AMD’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid growth prospects. It has a B grade for Growth. In addition to the POWR Ratings grade we have just highlighted, one can see AMD’s Quality, Momentum, Value, Stability, and Sentiment ratings here.

The stock is ranked #77 of 95 stocks in the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX)

RBLX develops and operates an online entertainment platform internationally. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds, and Roblox Studio, a toolset that enables developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content.

The Roblox Cloud is a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

For its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, RBLX’s revenue increased 38.8% year-over-year to $537.13 million. The company had $3.13 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

The consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, indicates a 4% year-over-year improvement. The stock has gained 1.2% over the past week to close the last trading session at $38.41. It has traded at an average volume of 33,364,335 over the past three months.

RBLX is ranked #20 of 21 stocks in the B-rated Entertainment – Toys & Video Games industry.

Ford Motor Company (F)

F designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, Lincoln luxury vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers.

On June 22, 2022, F’s Europe business chose its plant in Valencia, Spain, as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation EV architecture. Pending product approval, this plant could produce breakthrough electric and connected vehicles beginning later this decade.

F is also moving forward with a $2 billion conversion of its Cologne, Germany, operations to produce electric passenger vehicles starting in 2023. By 2026, Ford in Europe plans to sell 600,000 electric vehicles annually. These plans should help F expand its reach in the European EV market.

As of March 31, 2022, the company had $20.54 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The consensus EPS estimate of $1.93 for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, represents a 21.4% rise from the prior-year period. It surpassed Street EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $145.25 billion for the same fiscal year, indicating a 15.1% year-over-year improvement. The company’s EPS is expected to grow at a 74.2% rate per annum over the next five years.

The stock closed the last trading session at $11.29. It has traded at an average volume of 60,384,711 over the past three months.

Under the POWR Ratings, F has a B grade for Value. One can see F’s Growth, Stability, Sentiment, Quality, and Momentum ratings here.

F is ranked #28 of 66 stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA)

MARA operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins.

For its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022, MARA’s total revenues increased 465% year-over-year to $51.72 million. The company had cash and investments of $118.51 million as of March 31, 2022.

The consensus revenue estimate of $323.45 million for fiscal 2022 ending December 31, 2022, indicates a 115% year-over-year improvement. Its EPS is expected to grow at 50% per annum over the next five years.

The stock has gained 35.1% over the past week to close the last trading session at $7.81. It has traded at an average volume of 12,776,436 over the past three months.

MARA’s POWR Ratings reflect its solid growth prospects. The stock has a B grade for Growth. Click here to see the additional ratings for MARA’s Momentum, Value, Quality, Sentiment, and Stability.

MARA is ranked #108 of 112 stocks in the Financial Services (Enterprise) industry.

CLVS shares were trading at $2.44 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.24 (-8.96%). Year-to-date, CLVS has declined -9.96%, versus a -18.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Sweta Vijayan

Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article