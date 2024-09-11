The Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution is reshaping industries and economies at an unprecedented pace, driving remarkable growth and transformation across the globe. With its branches spreading to various industries around the world, an incoming industrial revolution caused by the effective nature of AI would be an educated guess.

Considering this backdrop, it could be a wise move for investors to add shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) to their portfolio to ride on the wave of the incoming industrial revolution.

Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a term coined by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, in his 2016 book, The Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Emerging technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics are converging with the physical, digital, and biological realms. This convergence is profoundly reshaping economies, industries, and societies, driving a new era of innovation and transformation.

The potential of AI is unmatchable, with the technology creeping its way into several sectors. These innovations around AI are still in full swing, with tech giants pouring billions into the technology and nations hoarding the chips required for future AI ambitions.

Statista projects the AI market size to hit $184 billion by 2024, with the United States leading globally at $50.16 billion. On another note, a recent study by PwC estimates that AI could boost the global economy by a staggering $15.7 trillion by 2030, equating to the combined economic output of China and India.

The boom in AI has also led to President Biden issuing a landmark Executive Order to strengthen AI safety and security and encourages recognizing AI’s enormous promise, and deepening the United States’ position in AI innovation. The order directed increased investment in AI innovation and new efforts to attract and train workers with AI expertise.

Given the favorable market position AI is currently in, let us discuss the fundamentals of three AI stocks that are leading forth the industrial revolution, starting with #3.

Stock #3: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

MSFT is a tech giant that innovates in software, services, and devices. Its divisions include Productivity & Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The company’s flagship offerings include Office, Microsoft Teams, and advanced solutions like Microsoft Viva.

On August 8, MSFT announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), known for its role in counterterrorism software. Together, the companies plan on integrating cutting-edge cloud, AI, and analytics into the U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community.

This move could enhance MSFT’s position in the defense sector, expand its reach in critical national security projects, and drive long-term growth in high-demand government contracts.

On July 24, MSFT and Lumen Technologies (LUMN), a key technology and communications provider, announced a partnership to leverage Microsoft Cloud for Lumen’s digital transformation. The collaboration would help LUMN enhance its network capacity and also drive MSFT’s growth by boosting cloud usage and data center revenue, capitalizing on the growing AI demand.

MSFT’s total revenue increased 15.2% year-over-year to $64.73 billion for the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter that ended June 30, 2024. Its operating income grew 15.1% from the year-ago value to $27.93 billion. Moreover, the company’s net income and EPS came in at $22.04 billion and $2.95, both growing 9.7% from the prior year’s quarter, respectively.

Furthermore, the company’s total assets were $512.16 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $411.98 billion as of June 30, 2023.

For the fiscal 2025 first quarter ending September 2024, MSFT’s revenue is expected to increase 14.2% year-over-year to $64.53 billion. Its EPS for the ongoing quarter is expected to be $3.10, increasing 3.7% from the prior year’s period. Moreover, the company topped the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters, which is impressive.

Shares of MSFT have surged 10.7% over the past nine months and 23.9% over the past year to close the last trading session at $414.20.

MSFT’s POWR Ratings reflect its robust outlook. It has a B grade for Stability and Quality. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, each weighted to an optimal degree.

MSFT is ranked #19 out of 39 stocks in the B-rated Software – Business industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings highlighted above, one can access MSFT’s ratings for Growth, Momentum, Sentiment, and Value here.

Stock #2: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is a leading full-stack computing infrastructure firm, driving accelerated solutions for computational challenges. Its segments span Compute & Networking, and Graphics, serving diverse markets like gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive sectors.

On August 27, NVDA introduced NVIDIA NIM™ Agent Blueprints, a versatile catalog of AI workflows designed for creating and deploying generative AI applications. These include customer service avatars, retrieval-augmented generation, and virtual drug discovery screening.

This new advancement could position NVDA to help enterprises customize open-source models, paving the way for its leading role in the AI revolution.

On July 29, NVDA revealed its commitment to advancing humanoid robotics by supplying services, models, and computing platforms to top robot manufacturers. The effort supports NVDA’s mission to drive global humanoid robotics development.

As robotics starts to play a key role in various industries, NVDA’s tools are set to ignite a technological revolution, enhancing its market presence and growth.

In the fiscal 2025 second quarter that ended July 28, 2024, NVDA’s revenue increased 122.4% year-over-year to $30.04 billion. The company’s non-GAAP operating income increased 156.4% year-over-year to $19.94 billion.

Additionally, its non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share came in at $16.95 billion and $0.68, indicating increases of 151.5% and 151.9% from the previous year’s quarter, respectively. As of July 28, 2024, NVDA’s total assets stood at $85.23 billion compared to $65.73 billion on January 28, 2024.

Street expects NVDA’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal 2025 third quarter (ending October 2024) to increase 81.6% and 84.1% year-over-year to $32.91 billion and $0.74, respectively. Moreover, the company surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters.

Shares of NVDA have surged 23.5% over the past six months and 137.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $108.10.

NVDA’s fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Quality.

It is ranked #36 in the 91-stock Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry.

Beyond what we stated above, we have also given NVDA grades for Growth, Value, Stability, and Momentum. Get all the NVDA ratings here.

Stock #1: Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

GOOGL powers a wide range of global tech innovations and platforms. Its segments include Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets, each addressing various digital needs and aspirations, driving advancements in search, cloud computing, and emerging technologies.

On May 2, GOOGL announced its collaboration with MongoDB, Inc. (MDB), an industry-leading developer data platform, to optimize Gemini Code Assist and provide enhanced suggestions for application development and modernization on MDB.

Gemini Code Assist will provide developers with access to MongoDB code, documentation, and best practices, enabling faster prototyping and application development. This strengthens GOOGL’s cloud services and developer tools, fostering innovation by enhancing developer experiences and speeding up time to market.

For the fiscal 2024 second quarter that ended June 30, 2024, GOOGL’s revenues increased 13.6% year-over-year to $84.74 billion. Its income from operations rose 25.6% from the year-ago value to $27.43 billion.

Moreover, the company’s net income was $23.62 billion, up 28.6% year-over-year. Its earnings per share grew 31.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.89 billion. In addition, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $27.23 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.05 billion as of December 31, 2023.

The projected consensus for revenue and EPS stands at $86.27 billion and $1.84, respectively, marking a year-over-year increase of 12.5% in revenue and 18.5% in EPS for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2024. Furthermore, the company has topped the revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

GOOGL shares have surged 9.8% over the past six months and 10.2% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $148.66.

GOOGL’s solid fundamentals are mirrored in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

GOOGL has a B grade for Sentiment, Stability, and Quality. Within the B-rated Internet industry, GOOGL is ranked #8 out of 52 stocks.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given GOOGL grades for Value, Growth, and Momentum. Get all GOOGL ratings here.

MSFT shares fell $0.17 (-0.04%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, MSFT has gained 10.75%, versus a 16.19% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Aanchal Sugandh

Aanchal's passion for financial markets drives her work as an investment analyst and journalist. She earned her bachelor's degree in finance and is pursuing the CFA program. She is proficient at assessing the long-term prospects of stocks with her fundamental analysis skills. Her goal is to help investors build portfolios with sustainable returns. More...

