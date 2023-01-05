4 Stocks You'll Want to Make a Move on Now

NYSE: UNH | UnitedHealth Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

UNH – The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data, coupled with the Fed’s relentlessness in its aggressive monetary stance, has led to the stock market testing its depths. Hence, it would be opportune to invest in fundamentally strong stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Altria Group (MO), STMicroelectronics (STM), and Adams Resources and Energy (AR). Continue reading….

Santanu RoyBy Santanu Roy

Jan 5, 2023


Despite continuing tech layoffs, with recent contributions from Amazon (AMZN) and Salesforce (CRM) signaling a treacherous macroeconomic terrain in the year ahead, jobless claims during the holiday week fell to a three-month low after a decline of 19,000 in initial claims for state unemployment benefits.

While signaling record labor market tightness, the recent data has also strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to continue with its aggressive stance. In the minutes of its December meeting, released yesterday, the Central Bank expressed its resolve to disregard market sentiments and keep increasing interest rates until inflation can be brought back around the desired 2% level.

With the rate-obsessed market unlikely to calm down and make up its mind anytime soon, it would be wise to load up on shares of fundamentally strong businesses, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), Altria Group, Inc. (MO), STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), and Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE).

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UNH is a diversified healthcare company. The company operates through four segments: Optum Health; OptumInsight; OptumRx; and UnitedHealthcare. It offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services, software and information products, health care coverage, and well-being services. Additionally, UNH provides access to networks of care provider specialists, consumer engagement, and financial services.

On December 13, UNH paid its quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per share. The company pays $6.60 annually as dividends, translating to a yield of 1.31% at the current price. Its 4-year average dividend yield is 1.36%. Moreover, dividend payouts have increased for 13 consecutive years and at a 17.4% CAGR over the past five years.

On November 16, UNH and Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) announced an expansion of their relationship to include access to all Life Time locations, helping even more people stay active and improve their physical and mental well-being.

This will help UNH deliver additional value to its customers, thereby driving appreciation of brand equity and expansion of market share.

On September 21, UNH and Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) renewed and expanded their relationship to extend subscription and preferred pricing benefits to the commercial member. This engagement is set to provide additional value to UNH’s customers, further securing its client base.

On September 7, UNH and Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced the beginning of a 10-year wide-ranging collaboration. Optum, a UNH subsidiary, would provide proven clinical abilities to assist select Walmart Health locations and improve people’s health outcomes by advancing value-based care. The collaboration is expected to expand further to include additional products and services over time.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022, UNH’s revenues increased 11.8% year-over-year to $80.89 billion. The company’s earnings from operations rose 30.6% from the year-ago value to $7.46 billion. In addition, its adjusted earnings attributable to UNH common shareholders came in at $5.49 billion and $5.79, up 27.2% and 32.1% year-over-year, respectively.

Analysts expect UNH’s revenue for the fiscal year 2023 (ending December 2023) to come in at $355.83 billion, indicating a 9.9% rise from the previous fiscal. Street expects the company’s EPS for the same period to grow 13.2% year-over-year to $24.95. The company has also impressed by surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

UNH’s stock has gained 2.8% over the past year to close the last trading session at $504.50.

UNH’s POWR Ratings reflect its fundamental strength. The stock has an overall rating of A, which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

UNH also has an A grade for Sentiment and a B for Quality, Growth, and Stability. Unsurprisingly, it tops the list of 11 stocks in the A-rated Medical – Health Insurance industry.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also given UNH grades for Value and Momentum. Get all UNH ratings here.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO)

MO operates as a manufacturer and seller of smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. In addition, it also sells oral nicotine pouches under on! brand.

On December 7, MO announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable on January 10, 2023. The company pays $3.76 annually as dividends, translating to a yield of 8.28% at the current price, better than the four-year average dividend yield of 7.40%. It currently pays a substantial 76.63% of its earnings as dividends.

MO has increased its dividends for 53 consecutive years and at a 7.7% CAGR over the past five years.

On October 27, MO announced a strategic alliance with JT Group to pursue a global smoke-free partnership. The companies announced a joint venture for the marketing and commercialization of heated tobacco sticks in the United States. This would help MO tap a broader market segment that prefers smoke-free tobacco products to smokable ones.

On October 19, MO reached an agreement with Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) for the IQOS transition, under which MO is to receive cash payments from PMI totaling approximately $2.70 billion (pre-tax) for assigning exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® effective April 30, 2024.

To further the company’s goal of Moving Beyond Smoking, MO intends to allocate the resources received from this fair compensation share towards repurchases, debt payments, and general corporate requirements.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, MO’s operating income increased 5.5% year-over-year to $3.11 billion. During the same period, the net earnings attributable to MO came in at $224 million, compared to a loss of $2.72 billion during the previous-year quarter. As a result, the company adjusted quarterly EPS increased by 4.9% year-over-year to $1.28.

Analysts expect MO’s revenue and EPS for fiscal 2023 to increase 1.2% and 3.8% year-over-year to $21.03 billion and $5.00, respectively. Moreover, MO has surpassed consensus EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters.

The stock has gained 8.8% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $45.41.

MO’s POWR Ratings reflect its strong outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has an A grade for Quality.

MO is ranked #4 of 9 stocks within the A-rated Tobacco industry.

To see additional POWR ratings for Growth, Stability, Momentum, Value, and Sentiment for MO, click here.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM)

STM is a semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products. It has three segments: Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG); Analog, MEMS, and Sensors Group (AMS); and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG).

On January 3, STM updated the details of the share repurchase program approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021, and by the supervisory board. A total of 46,950 ordinary shares (equal to 0.01% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of €33.39 ($35.37) were acquired between December 27 and December 28, 2022.

This program demonstrates the company’s confidence in its prospects, and it is expected to increase the intrinsic value of the holdings of existing shareholders.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended October 1, 2022, STM’s net revenues increased 35.2% year-over-year to $4.32 billion, while its operating income increased 110.2% to $1.27 billion. During the same period, the company’s net income increased 131.3% year-over-year to $1.10 billion or $1.16 per share, up 127.5% year-over-year.

STM’s revenue and EPS for the fiscal year 2022 are expected to increase 25.2% and 84.5% year-over-year to $15.98 billion and $3.99, respectively. Additionally, it has an impressive feat of surpassing EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

The stock has gained 23.5% over the past six months to close the last trading session at $36.50.

It is no surprise that STM has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has a grade of B for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality.

STM is ranked #3 of 93 stocks in the B-rated Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry. 

Click here to access the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum and Stability for STM.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE)

AE is primarily involved in the marketing, transportation, terminal ling, and storage of the various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gasses, Asphalt, and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling, and Storage of Crude Oil.

On December 16, AE paid its quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The company pays $0.96 annually as dividends, which translates to a yield of 2.50% at the current price. Dividend payouts have grown at 1.8% CAGR over the past five years.

On November 1, AE announced the repurchase of all of the shares of AE common stock owned by KSA Industries, Inc., the company’s largest stockholder, and members of the family of the late Kenneth Stanley Adams, Jr., the company’s founder, who are affiliated with KSA.

With this transaction, AE made a significant return of capital to its existing shareholders and increased the intrinsic value of their stake in the company.

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended September 30, AE’s total revenues increased 50.1% year-over-year to $852.90 million. The company’s operating earnings rose 30.1% from the year-ago value to $2.99 million. In addition, its adjusted net earnings came in at $4.71 million or $1.06 per share, up 168.6% and 158.5% year-over-year, respectively.

Analysts expect AE’s revenue for the fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) to come in at $3.46 billion, representing a 70.4% rise from the last year. Also, Street expects the company’s EPS for the same period to come in at $3.37, representing an increase of 22.6% year-over-year. It is expected to increase by a further 19% to $4.01 during this fiscal.

AE’s stock has gained 3.1% over the past month and 34.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $38.36.

AE’s POWR Ratings reflect a strong outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A which translates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has a grade of A for Momentum and Sentiment and a B for Quality and Value.

AE is ranked #3 of 93 stocks in B-rated Energy – Oil & Gas same industry. Get additional ratings for AE’s Growth and Stability here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

UNH shares were trading at $493.29 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $11.21 (-2.22%). Year-to-date, UNH has declined -6.96%, versus a -0.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Santanu Roy


Having been fascinated by the traditional and evolving factors that affect investment decisions, Santanu decided to pursue a career as an investment analyst. Prior to his switch to investment research, he was a process associate at Cognizant. With a master's degree in business administration and a fundamental approach to analyzing businesses, he aims to help retail investors identify the best long-term investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UNHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Bulls or Bears Winning in 2023?

The new year has begun with a roller coaster ride for investors. Some excited…some losing their lunch. That is the past. The key is what it all means for the future especially as we close in on the all important 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 (SPY). Check out what 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has to say about it all in his new commentary including a trading plan to stay one step ahead of the market.
Jan 7, 2023 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Trending Stocks on Wall Street to Buy This Week

The major market indexes endured a difficult time last year amid high inflation and the Fed’s rate hikes. With the Fed stating that high-interest rate hikes will continue through 2023, the market could remain under pressure. Therefore, it could be wise to buy trending stocks Salesforce (CRM), Altria Group (MO), and General Motors Company (GM) because of their fundamental strength. Keep reading…
Jan 5, 2023 | 7:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Super-Safe Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Amid the rising fears of an economic slowdown, recession-proof sectors are witnessing significant investor attention. Defensive stocks Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bridgestone (BRDCY) could be safe additions to one’s portfolio amid the uncertain market backdrop. Keep reading…
Jan 4, 2023 | 3:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A 100% EV Future is a Pipe Dream. What’s It Mean for TSLA and RIVN?

A look at how electric vehicle sales may not manifest, and what this means for EV companies like TSLA and RIVN.
Jan 5, 2023 | 9:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Super-Safe Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Amid the rising fears of an economic slowdown, recession-proof sectors are witnessing significant investor attention. Defensive stocks Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bridgestone (BRDCY) could be safe additions to one’s portfolio amid the uncertain market backdrop. Keep reading…
Jan 4, 2023 | 3:25pm

Read More Stories

More UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UNH News